We hope these archive photos from Hedworth Lane Primary School bring back wonderful memories.

A giant spider, French day and mini theatre - we've got the lot in these retro photos from Hedworth Lane Primary

Classroom games, a class choir and a fab French lesson. What more could you ask for as we head back in time at Hedworth Lane Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:17 pm

The Boldon school was in the news this week after head teacher Tony Gill retired after 16 years in charge.

He will have fond memories galore and we hope you do too with these scenes which include a meeting with Pudsey, red nose fun and celebrations of the school’s 100th anniversary.

Recognise anyone? The only way to find out is by taking a look.

1. Fabulous in the French lesson

A French day at the school 15 years ago. Recognise anyone?

2. On the web in 2003

It's African Art Week at the school. Look at the size of that spider in 2003!

3. Curtain up in 2008

One of the great additions in the new classrooms at the school in 2008 but who are the people enjoying the theatre?

4. A look back through the decades

The school celebrated it's 100th anniversary with a look back through the decades in 2013.

