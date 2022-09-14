Life in South Tyneside in 1977.

Her Majesty drew huge audiences when she came to South Shields.

Another VIP visitor to South Shields that year was Muhammad Ali, the world heavyweight boxing champion.

He had agreed to a four-day visit to Tyneside to raise funds for boys’ clubs on the suggestion of ex-South Shields boxer Johnny Walker. Did you see him?

Muhammad Ali pictured during his visit to South Tyneside.

But what else was making the Shields Gazette headlines in 1977?

Runner Mike Kearns, from South Shields, had just smashed the British record for the 1500 metres with a time of three minutes 36.8 seconds in Stockholm.

It was not enough to win, as world record holder John Walker, of New Zealand, finished first in three minutes 34.1 seconds, the fastest time that year.

There were bargains galore at Bonton’s in Ocean Road where you could buy flared trousers for £3.99, checked shirts for £2.99 and cord bomber jackets for £4.99.

Gatoff Tailors in Fowler Street. Does this bring back memories for you?

Tyne Dock arches were set for demolition in 1977 to make way for a new wider road into the heart of town. The Shields Road running under them was to be closed for four months while the historic structures were pulled down.

South Shields Old Town Hall was having its roof hoisted back on to the-then 222-year-old building in the town’s Market Place.

A 100-ton telescopic crane, which was brought from Teesside, arrived to carry out the delicate operation with Kenny Moore carrying out the delicate operation.

An American stunt show called Hell Drivers was putting on a display at Bents Park with tickets at 60 pence, unless you wanted a seat and then it was £1.

Who remembers going to see this stunt show at Bents Park?

Airport 77, starring Jack Lemmon, James Stewart and Christopher Lee, was the feature film at the ABC.

If you wanted to look smart for the Royal visit, Gatoff’s in Fowler Street had made to measure suits from £45.

A young Jodie Foster was just one of the star performers in Bugsy Malone which was the main attraction at Focus in South Shields.

The delicate operation at South Shields Town Hall in 1977.

What are your memories of South Tyneside in the 1970s? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]