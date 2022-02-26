Chocolate reminders from the Gazette archives. Take a look.
Chocolate reminders from the Gazette archives. Take a look.

Eight tasty scenes from South Tyneside's past as chocolate detox month approaches

Are you planning to detox from chocolate during March?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 4:45 am

Next month is Dechox 2022 when people are being asked to put cocoa and chocolate on hold to both enjoy the health benefits and raise money for charity.

Anyone who backs it will be helping the British Heart Foundation in its bid to raise money for ground breaking research into heart and circulatory diseases.

So why not take a look at some great chocolate scenes from South Tyneside’s past as we indulge for the last few days of February.

1. A flashback to 2009

Elaine Richardson from Simply Chocolate was pictured in 2009 giving her support to Joe McElderry in the X Factor.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

2. A special gift in 2005

Cheryl Buckingham received a present of chocolate in this photo from 17 years ago and Peter Darrant from the Customs House was there to make the presentation.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

3. A warming cuppa at Marine Park School

Hot chocolate for the pupils of Marine Park School in 2012. Who can tell us more?

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

4. Chocolate galore

Steven Greenwood with his chocolate creations 9 years ago.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales
South TynesideBritish Heart Foundation
Next Page
Page 1 of 3