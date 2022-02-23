Nine archive photos from South Tyneside as we toast Real Bread Week - from Sutton Hall to Bede's World

Here is our slice of nostalgia with reminders from Bents Park, Bede’s World, Binns and Asda.
We are topping it off with some great baking scenes from Busy Bees Nursery and Fellgate Primary School.
So get ready for a journey back to 1978, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.
1. A great offer in 2017
Gabrielle Guthrie and Liam Gridlestone were pictured selling fresh bread at the Great North Feast Food Festival, in Bents Park in 2017.
Photo: sg
2. Ready for the oven
Bread making at Bede's World in 2012 with volunteer Lesley Heslop, from South Shields and her son, Jamie in the picture.
Photo: iain brown
3. Bread for a special final
South Shields Asda baked a South Shields FC bread to show support for the team on their trip to Wembley in 2017.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Treats in 2014
Users from Action Stations Baking for Friends were pictured with former Mayor Coun Ernest Gibson and mayoress Patricia Ridley in 2014 but who can tell us more?
Photo: TR