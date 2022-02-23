Bread scenes from South Tyneside's past. Who do you recognise in these photos?
Nine archive photos from South Tyneside as we toast Real Bread Week - from Sutton Hall to Bede's World

Who knew! It is Real Bread Week and that gives us a chance to toast the past with these Shields Gazette archive photos.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:00 pm

Here is our slice of nostalgia with reminders from Bents Park, Bede’s World, Binns and Asda.

We are topping it off with some great baking scenes from Busy Bees Nursery and Fellgate Primary School.

So get ready for a journey back to 1978, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

1. A great offer in 2017

Gabrielle Guthrie and Liam Gridlestone were pictured selling fresh bread at the Great North Feast Food Festival, in Bents Park in 2017.

2. Ready for the oven

Bread making at Bede's World in 2012 with volunteer Lesley Heslop, from South Shields and her son, Jamie in the picture. .

3. Bread for a special final

South Shields Asda baked a South Shields FC bread to show support for the team on their trip to Wembley in 2017.

4. Treats in 2014

Users from Action Stations Baking for Friends were pictured with former Mayor Coun Ernest Gibson and mayoress Patricia Ridley in 2014 but who can tell us more?

