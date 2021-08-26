Back in time to these fundraising scenes in South Tyneside's pubs and clubs.
Back in time to these fundraising scenes in South Tyneside's pubs and clubs.

A toast to the fundraising pubs of South Tyneside - and look at the ways you've raised money over the years!

Don't you just love the caring pubs and clubs of South Tyneside and everything they do for charity.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:13 am

All across the borough, fundraising events are held in locals. Just look at the superb event planned at the Prince of Wales on Calf Close Lane where pool tournaments, face painting and Mario Kart is all on the way on Sunday.

It gives us a chance to look at some of the fundraising scenes we have enjoyed in South Tyneside at pubs and clubs over the years.

From the Steamboat to The Clock and the Vigilant to Whiteleas Club, they have all been in the picture.

But how many of these events do you remember? Take a look and tell us more.

1. The stage is set at Whiteleas Club

Ready for a big night of fundraising at Whiteleas Club in 2013. Pictured are Sophie Barlow, Joanne Allen, Lynn Millwater and Megan Rutherford.

Photo: iain brown

Photo Sales

2. It's all the fashion at the Steamboat

Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews as pictured with Steamboat manager Kath Brain as they got ready for a charity fashion show in 2016.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Youthful times at the Trimmers

Jackie Fielding and members of this youth theatre group were holding a fundraising night at the Trimmers Arms in 2012.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. In the 2011 spotlight at the Neon Social Club

An Armistice Day fundraiser at Neon Social Club a decade ago. Pictured are Peter Hamilton, Joe Porthouse and Peter Watt but who can tell us more?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3