Join us on a retro pub journey in Hebburn.
A toast to these nine classic Hebburn pubs with pictures from the past

Let's raise a glass to 9 great retro scenes from pubs in Hebburn.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 11:19 am

Which of these venues was your favourite for a drink with friends over the years?

Did you enjoy mixing with pals in Wardles, The Clock, Caledonian or The Mill Lane?

Take a look at our selection of pubs and bars past and present and tell us which was your favourite.

1. Wardles

Wardles Bar was in the picture in 2014.

Photo: sg

2. The Clock

Back to 2008 for this view of The Clock.

Photo: sg

3. The Mill Tavern

The Mill Lane pictured in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: sg

4. Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard pictured in a photo from 2006. Was it a favourite of yours?

Photo: sg

Hebburn
