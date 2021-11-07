A toast to these nine classic Hebburn pubs with pictures from the past

Which of these venues was your favourite for a drink with friends over the years?

Did you enjoy mixing with pals in Wardles, The Clock, Caledonian or The Mill Lane?

Take a look at our selection of pubs and bars past and present and tell us which was your favourite.

1. Wardles Wardles Bar was in the picture in 2014. Photo: sg Photo Sales

2. The Clock Back to 2008 for this view of The Clock. Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. The Mill Tavern The Mill Lane pictured in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Martha's Vineyard Martha's Vineyard pictured in a photo from 2006. Was it a favourite of yours? Photo: sg Photo Sales