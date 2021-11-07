A toast to these nine classic Hebburn pubs with pictures from the past

Which of these venues was your favourite for a drink with friends over the years?
Did you enjoy mixing with pals in Wardles, The Clock, Caledonian or The Mill Lane?
Take a look at our selection of pubs and bars past and present and tell us which was your favourite.
1. Wardles
Wardles Bar was in the picture in 2014.
Photo: sg
2. The Clock
Back to 2008 for this view of The Clock.
Photo: sg
3. The Mill Tavern
The Mill Lane pictured in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: sg
4. Martha's Vineyard
Martha's Vineyard pictured in a photo from 2006. Was it a favourite of yours?
Photo: sg