Nine photos you might well remember if you lived in South Tyneside in 1991

A Lukes Lane walk, an Ellison Primary School fundraiser, and St Wilfrid’s pupils getting ready for a performance. The common denominator is they all happened in 1991.

And here is the proof as well as half a dozen more reminders from the borough 30 years ago.

Were you pictured doing a tandem ride for Comic Relief, or appearing in a South Tyneside College band?

If you were, we have it all in the Shields Gazette archives. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about your own memories.

The South Tyneside band Chocolate Roundabout in 1991. The members were five students from South Tyneside College. Singer, Donna Sherina Buglass; Lee Everest, guitar, back left; sax player Ian Trewhella; keyboard player, Tony Wilson; bass player Craig Stephenson, back centre

Inspecting the medals awarded to Whitburn Junior School pupils, who completed the Gosforth Fun Run in aid of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, is children's cancer unit nurse specialist, Diane Barstow. Also pictured are Paul Bailey, Cirk Newton, Kay McQuire and Laura McIver.

Lukes Lane pupils set off for their round-the-school walk to help people in Romania. Remember it?

