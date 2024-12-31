Nine photos you might well remember if you lived in South Tyneside in 1991

And here is the proof as well as half a dozen more reminders from the borough 30 years ago.
The South Tyneside band Chocolate Roundabout in 1991. The members were five students from South Tyneside College. Singer, Donna Sherina Buglass; Lee Everest, guitar, back left; sax player Ian Trewhella; keyboard player, Tony Wilson; bass player Craig Stephenson, back centre Photo: sg
Inspecting the medals awarded to Whitburn Junior School pupils, who completed the Gosforth Fun Run in aid of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, is children's cancer unit nurse specialist, Diane Barstow. Also pictured are Paul Bailey, Cirk Newton, Kay McQuire and Laura McIver. Photo: Shields Gazette
Lukes Lane pupils set off for their round-the-school walk to help people in Romania. Remember it? Photo: Shields Gazette