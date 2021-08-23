Are you in good voice and ready to share your own memories of these scenes?
Altogether now! 10 retro views of South Tyneside people enjoying a singsong

Who loves a good singsong? We do and so do the keen singers who are pictured in these retro scenes.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:44 am

From singing songs of yesteryear to outdoor singing with sings from Oklahoma, you have done it all.

You have done it while being accompanied by Santa and Rudolph, and while singing a song opposing war.

So take a look at these nostalgic photos from Bents Park and King Street, Cleadon Village and Temple Park, South Shields Town Hall and Boldon Lane Library.

And once you have done that, get in touch and tell us more

1. Singing along in Boldon in 2005

A singalong for the anniversary of VE Day in 2005. Ken Peters is leading the way but were you pictured with him in Boldon Lane Library?

2. Putting their hearts into a Temple Park singalong

Schools from all over South Tyneside joined together for a singalong at Temple Park in 2005. Remember it?

3. Getting nostalgic in Hebburn in 2006

Pupils from Mortimer Comprehensive School sang songs of yesteryear for the Alexandra Lodge in Hebburn in this scene from 2006.

4. What a great way to learn in 2004

Sue Charnley sings to pupils and parents as part of Learning Week in 2004. Who can tell us more?

