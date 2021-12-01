Stage scenes galore but is there a particular Nativity which brings back memories for you?
Angels, wise men and three kings - 10 pictures of South Tyneside Nativity from 2014

Who can forget those heartwarming moments.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 2:26 pm

It’s the time when your loved one appears on stage in the Nativity. Whether they play Mary or Joseph, a wise man, a star or an angel, it’s a memory never to be forgotten.

We found these 9 Nativity scenes in the Shields Gazette archives and they all come from 2014.

From Holy Trinity Academy to Jarrow Cross and Simonside to Mortimer Primary, we have lots of reminders for you.

So why not take a look and see if someone you know is featured in our festive tribute.

1. Little Stars at Holy Trinity Academy

A wonderful reminder of the 2014 Holy Trinity Academy Nativity. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Santas galore at Jarrow Cross

So festive as Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School juniors were pictured during their 2014 Nativity. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Super at Simonside Primary

Simonside Primary School's reception class Nativity in 2014. Did you get to see it?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Memories from Mortimer Primary

Mortimer Primary School's Key Stage 1 Nativity, called The Sleepy Shepherd, got our photographer's attention in 2014. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: Tim Richardson

