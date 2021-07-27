Bents, South Marine, Cleadon, North Marine .... we're loving the parks in these retro photos but are you pictured?
We are blessed with some wonderful parks in South Tyneside.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:03 am
This next week is Love Parks Week in the UK and it is a celebration of the green spaces in our neighbourhoods.
But we already love our parks as these Shields Gazette archive photos show.
We’ve got live bands, sponsored walks, litter picks and it all happened in parks across the town.
So whether it is Hebburn Riverside, Cleadon, or Bents Park,we have reminders of the past from them all.
Page 1 of 3