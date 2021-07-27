Bents, South Marine, Cleadon, North Marine .... we're loving the parks in these retro photos but are you pictured?

This next week is Love Parks Week in the UK and it is a celebration of the green spaces in our neighbourhoods.

But we already love our parks as these Shields Gazette archive photos show.

We’ve got live bands, sponsored walks, litter picks and it all happened in parks across the town.

So whether it is Hebburn Riverside, Cleadon, or Bents Park,we have reminders of the past from them all.

1. Live in Bents Park Music fans enjoying the summer festival concert in Bents Park in 2015. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: Kevin Brady Buy photo

2. Pictured in North Marine Park A sponsored toddle in 2008 but were you there for the fun in North Marine Park? Photo: IB Buy photo

3. Picnic time at South Marine Park It was the day the Teddy Bears had a picnic in South Marine Park in 2003. Remember this? Photo: CL Buy photo

4. Loving the 2013 Cleadon Park memory Coun Jim Foreman, left, lends a hand at Cleadon Park during Love Parks Week. Here he is with Green Exercise project officer Nicola Bruce, right, and volunteers 8 years ago. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Buy photo