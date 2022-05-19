And the youngster who is pictured enjoying the day – and the party food – is Fiona Simpson, the award-winning entrepreneur who founded the ARTventurers business.

ARTventurers runs art classes, parties and workshops for babies, toddlers and children. The company has its head office based at Hope Street Xchange in Sunderland.

But here is Fiona pictured when she was just three years old and she told us: “It was from the Silver Jubilee in 1977 at our street party. I wearing a huge paper crown and a red white and blue dress that my mum had made!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning entrepreneur Fiona Simpson pictured in 2019 - and in 1977 when she was enjoying a Silver Jubilee street party in Cleadon.

It all started during lockdown and began with the Big Neighbourhood Easter Egg Hunt’. More than 800 people all over the UK signed up within a day of the launch.

By 2021, more than 80,000 people had signed up to the Facebook page and now comes its latest initiative.

All dressed up for a big day. Fiona Simpson aged 3 at a Silver Jubilee street party in Cleadon in 1977.

The Big Neighbourhood Platinum Jubilee Jubilations! encourages people to share their own ideas on how to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, including making decorations and ideas on games.

In the meantime, we want your memories of the Silver Jubilee in 1977. Our thanks go to Fiona for her photos and we hope you will share yours too.

Can you spot someone you know in these photos which were taken at a street party in Cleadon?

Or do you have photos from the 1977 Silver Jubilee that you would love to share with us? How did you mark the occasion?

The children of Cleadon having fun at their 1977 party.

Did you get to meet the Queen when she came to the North East as part of her celebrations?

Or maybe you are planning something special to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]nationalworld.com

Tucking into the spread at the Cleadon Silver Jubilee street party in 1977.