Classic films from 1997, people dressed as movie characters, a reunion of staff and giveaway tickets for a select number of people are all being planned at Cineworld in Boldon this week.

The big week will be an extra special celebration for three people in particular.

Manager Karen Leggett has been there since the start. Just behind her in service records is fellow manager Jim Walton who has clocked up 20 years and Gemma Chrisp has done 18 years.

Cineworld Boldon reopened its doors following a major refurbishment at the end of July 2020.

And Gemma explained why workers rarely leave the special workplace.

"It is a fun environment and every day is different. You can be creative and there are different areas of responsibility.”

Sixty people work at the venue and Karen is no stranger to the limelight.

She made an appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway when she won a trip to Cuba for her fantastic work at the cinema.

A big week for Boldon Cineworld.

Now she will be joining in with the birthday celebrations closer to home which will include a screening of some of the first films to be shown at the building 25 years ago.

They include I Know What You Did Last Summer, Men in Black and Air Force One and they will be shown from Monday to Wednesday.

But the biggest birthday celebrations will be on Thursday when there will be a free screening of Men in Black.

"Every customer that day is entitled to free popcorn,” said Gemma.

Karen Leggett, Jim Walton and Gemma Chrisp from Cineworld Boldon.

Staff from the past and present will be invited. So will loyal repeat customers and there will also be giveaways for the public.

The cinema was built and opened all in the same year 25 years ago. It started out as Virgin before becoming UGC and then Cineworld, said Gemma.

To find out more about the celebrations, contact Gemma by email at [email protected]

Gemma Chrisp who has enjoyed 18 years at the cinema.

What are your best memories of visits to the cinema in times gone by? Which was your favourite and what was the first film you ever saw?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Karen Leggett who has been at the cinema complex since its opening.