We love a World Book Day scene and here are 10 of them for you to enjoy.
It's a great read! 10 retro World Book Day scenes from South Tyneside's past featuring your loved ones

Great costumes have graced the schools, nurseries and libraries of South Tyneside on World Book Day in recent years.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:40 pm

But was your loved one in the picture as they dressed up for the day of fun?

We have reminders from Monkton Primary, Marine Park Primary and the Central Library as well as plenty more.

Take a look and remind yourselves of some wonderful scenes.

1. A special day at the library

Spot The Dog was the special guest at South Shields Central Library for this reading session on World Book Day in 2010.

Photo: CA

2. Fun in 2015

World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School pupils Katie Avenell and Holly Smith in 2015.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Memories from Monkton Infants

Megan Crombie was playing Dorothy when she visited pupils at Monkton Infants School during World Book Day in 2014.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

4. Brilliant times at Beach Hill Nursery

A Mad Hatter's tea party looked like great fun at the Beach Hill Nursery in 2009.

Photo: TR

