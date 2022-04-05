The answer is they were all photographed at nurseries across South Tyneside in years gone by.

We are putting the spotlight on the nurseries in the borough after Nurserytime South Shields was in the headlines in the Gazette recently.

It got us thinking about all the other great work we have seen and here are nine examples from our archives, covering everything from lessons on road safety to making Easter hats.

1. Easter fun at Ashfield Nursery Making Easter hats and eggs. What a great way to spend a day at Ashfield Nursery.

2. Brilliant at Beach Hill Nursery Iron Man paid a visit to Beach Hill Nursery to teach children about road safety in 2013.

3. A right royal celebration in 2006 Pupils from the nursery at Albert Elliott Primary School dressed as kings and queens in 2006 to celebrate the Queen's 80th birthday.

4. Saying hello in Boldon These Boldon Nursery pupils got to meet these newly hatched chicks in 2003.