Can you spot someone you know in these retro photos?
Can you spot someone you know in these retro photos?

Chickens, Easter hats and kings and queens! 9 of the cutest archive scenes from the excellent nurseries of South Tyneside

We’ve got chickens, ducks, a pony and Iron Man but what is the link?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:18 am

The answer is they were all photographed at nurseries across South Tyneside in years gone by.

We are putting the spotlight on the nurseries in the borough after Nurserytime South Shields was in the headlines in the Gazette recently.

We told how Carole Stephen, an oral health educator from St Michael's Dental Practice in Westoe Road, visited the nursery to talk to children about the importance of oral hygiene.

It got us thinking about all the other great work we have seen and here are nine examples from our archives, covering everything from lessons on road safety to making Easter hats.

1. Easter fun at Ashfield Nursery

Making Easter hats and eggs. What a great way to spend a day at Ashfield Nursery.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Brilliant at Beach Hill Nursery

Iron Man paid a visit to Beach Hill Nursery to teach children about road safety in 2013.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. A right royal celebration in 2006

Pupils from the nursery at Albert Elliott Primary School dressed as kings and queens in 2006 to celebrate the Queen's 80th birthday.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

4. Saying hello in Boldon

These Boldon Nursery pupils got to meet these newly hatched chicks in 2003.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
South Tyneside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3