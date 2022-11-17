It’s almost time for another day of magical charity fun with a brilliant Bear connection.

Children In Need Day is here on Friday and we are celebrating with a look back on South Tyneside scenes from years gone by.

We’ve got a Harry Potter themed fundraiser at Noah’s Ark Nursery, and face painting at Jarrow School.

Did we get you on camera with a pile of pennies at Albert Elliott Primary or at Roundels Kitchens in Harton Lane when you wore your pyjamas to work?

There is all this and more so get browsing.

1. Spellbinding in 2003 Pudsey meets Harry Potter in this lovely Children In Need scene from Noah's Ark Nursery in 2003. Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Bidding for a barman in 2003 Suzanne Wallace and Craig Beattie were promoting a Bid For A Barman challenge in 2003 but where was this? Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. Revving up for a relay Driving instructor Vicky Holt was taking part in a Children in Need relay in 2014 but who can tell us more about it? Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Pennies for Pudsey Children at Albert Elliott Primary School created their own penny trail for Children In Need in 2008. Photo: sg Photo Sales