Children in Need: Pudsey in South Tyneside - nine pictures from over the years as you helped raise money for good causes
It’s almost time for another day of magical charity fun with a brilliant Bear connection.
Children In Need Day is here on Friday and we are celebrating with a look back on South Tyneside scenes from years gone by.
We’ve got a Harry Potter themed fundraiser at Noah’s Ark Nursery, and face painting at Jarrow School.
Did we get you on camera with a pile of pennies at Albert Elliott Primary or at Roundels Kitchens in Harton Lane when you wore your pyjamas to work?
There is all this and more so get browsing.
Page 1 of 3