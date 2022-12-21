Christmas: 9 photos of the day South Tyneside children joined forces for a massed Christmas carol service
It’s the most wonderful time of the year – for looking back on a memorable day in 2005.
Seventeen years have passed since students from across South Tyneside joined forces for a massed Christmas singalong at Temple Park leisure centre.
It was a cast of hundreds and we hope these photos bring back memories of a great day.
The only way to find out is by having a look through these scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.
Page 1 of 3