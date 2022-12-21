News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Turning the clock back to Temple Park in 2005. Remember this?
Turning the clock back to Temple Park in 2005. Remember this?

Christmas: 9 photos of the day South Tyneside children joined forces for a massed Christmas carol service

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – for looking back on a memorable day in 2005.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago

Seventeen years have passed since students from across South Tyneside joined forces for a massed Christmas singalong at Temple Park leisure centre.

It was a cast of hundreds and we hope these photos bring back memories of a great day.

The only way to find out is by having a look through these scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

1. Ready for the stage

Were you involved in the 2005 Sing Christmas event at Temple Park?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Seasonal singing

A heartfelt performance from these youngsters. Do you recognise them?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

3. Shining stars

Ready to sing for Christmas in 2005. Have you spotted a familiar face?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

4. Joyous in 2005

Putting their all into this wonderful performance. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: IB

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3