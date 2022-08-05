National Allotments Week will be here from next Monday so here is your chance to jog your memory of gardeners who were in the picture in years gone by.

From Harrison Fields to Holder House and All Saints to Brockley Avenue, we’ve got retro images which will grow on you.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Time to celebrate A Jubilee Party at All Saints Allotments but were you there in 2012?

2. Fab in Forber Avenue Forber Avenue's new Groundwork community allotment got the headlines in 2014. In the picture were Coun Jim Foreman with staff members, children and Coun Alex Donaldson (middle).

3. A new addition in 2016 Chris Convery from the Holder House Allotment Project was joined by parents and youngsters as they admired the new sensory garden in 2016.

4. Going retro at Green Hope Green Hope Allotment in 2019. Lining up for a photo were development manager Louise Peaker (right) with volunteers and families.