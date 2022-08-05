Allotments are so important and we hope we can trigger memories of the past with these archive images.
Dig in! Eight archive views of South Tyneside allotments with Holder House, All Saints and Forber Avenue in the picture

We rooted into the archives and found these reminders of people enjoying allotment sites across South Tyneside.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 5th August 2022, 5:23 pm

National Allotments Week will be here from next Monday so here is your chance to jog your memory of gardeners who were in the picture in years gone by.

From Harrison Fields to Holder House and All Saints to Brockley Avenue, we’ve got retro images which will grow on you.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Time to celebrate

A Jubilee Party at All Saints Allotments but were you there in 2012?

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Fab in Forber Avenue

Forber Avenue's new Groundwork community allotment got the headlines in 2014. In the picture were Coun Jim Foreman with staff members, children and Coun Alex Donaldson (middle).

Photo: Stu Norton

3. A new addition in 2016

Chris Convery from the Holder House Allotment Project was joined by parents and youngsters as they admired the new sensory garden in 2016.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

4. Going retro at Green Hope

Green Hope Allotment in 2019. Lining up for a photo were development manager Louise Peaker (right) with volunteers and families.

Photo: Frank Reid

