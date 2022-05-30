The World Potato Congress is being held in Dublin this week with 1,000 delegates gathering from countries across the world.

And that gives us a chance to spotlight our own potato photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

Who remembers the day when Keith Chegwin tried out chips at Colmans in 2008?

We’ve got potatoes that look like space ships and Teddy Bears and we want you to chip in if you spot someone you know in these photos.

1. Cheggers does chips Back to 2008 when TV personality Keith Chegwin was a visitor to Colmans in Ocean Road. Photo: CL Photo Sales

2. Happy times at Gills Gills fish and chip shop in Westoe Road. Remember this from 2003? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. Special memories at the Sanddancer The Sanddancer opened a fish and chip trailer on the side of the pub in 2009 and Peter Frail, Steve Burton and Jeff Wood were keen to chip in. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Great times in Grange Road Pensioners were about to tuck in to their fish and chips at the Grange Road Baptist Church Holiday At Home scheme in 2005. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales