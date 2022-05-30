Potato scenes galore but does one of them bring back memories for you?
Dig in to these nine potato-themed retro photos from South Tyneside - including the day Keith Chegwin visited Colmans

The world’s eyes are on the humble potato – and so are ours in these archive photos from South Tyneside.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:24 pm

The World Potato Congress is being held in Dublin this week with 1,000 delegates gathering from countries across the world.

And that gives us a chance to spotlight our own potato photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

Who remembers the day when Keith Chegwin tried out chips at Colmans in 2008?

We’ve got potatoes that look like space ships and Teddy Bears and we want you to chip in if you spot someone you know in these photos.

1. Cheggers does chips

Back to 2008 when TV personality Keith Chegwin was a visitor to Colmans in Ocean Road.

Photo: CL

2. Happy times at Gills

Gills fish and chip shop in Westoe Road. Remember this from 2003?

Photo: CL

3. Special memories at the Sanddancer

The Sanddancer opened a fish and chip trailer on the side of the pub in 2009 and Peter Frail, Steve Burton and Jeff Wood were keen to chip in.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Great times in Grange Road

Pensioners were about to tuck in to their fish and chips at the Grange Road Baptist Church Holiday At Home scheme in 2005.

Photo: Tim Richardson

