Retro biscuits scenes to get your teeth into.

Dip into these eight tasty South Tyneside memories as we get ready for National Biscuit Day

Here’s a thought for you to digest. It’s National Biscuit Day soon and we are heading back in time to see what was cooking in the South Tyneside kitchens.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:55 am

Whether you love a jammie dodger, chocolate digestive or a ginger nut, May 29 is the day for you.

And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are 8 tasty South Tyneside scenes from the past. We’ve thrown a couple of cake scenes in for good measure.

Take a look and experience a flavour of times gone by.

1. Biscuit time in Harton

Back to 2003 for this scene from Harton Nursery where biscuits were being made for the Children In Need charity drive.

Photo: sg

2. Perfect in Primrose

A MacMillan Cancer Care coffee morning at Primrose Community Centre in 2015.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Special treat for the Shoebox Appeal

Grandmother Trish Octon gives granddaughter Hannah Kirsop a special treat to help raise money for the Shoebox Appeal in 2005.

Photo: CL

4. TEA PARTY .........MONKTON INFANT PUPILS EATS SPECIAL BISCUITS AS A TREAT.

A tea party with special biscuits for a treat at Monkton Infants School in 2005.

Photo: CL

