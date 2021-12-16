Peter Canning's memories of a visit to South Shields in 1959.
Dodgems, dancing and jukeboxes - memories of South Tyneside in 1959

We are rocking back to 1959 for a flashback at the age of jukeboxes, sleek suits and dances at the fairground.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:32 am

Peter Canning, who has strong connections to South Tyneside and has relatives here, gets our thanks for sharing this wonderful set of photos.

He took them on a visit to South Shields 62 years ago and they dodgem rides, a shooting range and youngsters having fun as they danced.

Peter, who now lives in Bedfordshire, first shared this collection of his own archive photos with us in 2020 and they were a huge hit with Gazette readers.

Let’s take another look and watch out for another selection of Peter’s pictures which he took on a visit in the late 1980s.

1. Top tunes

Picking a record on the juke box. What was your favourite back then?

2. npgz-16-12-21-retrocanning50s-NEPupload

Does this bring back memories for you?

3. Fun times with friends

Having a great time at the fairground.

4. Daring the dodgems

Peter pictured on the dodgems.

