And that is exactly what we have here with a series of 9 South Tyneside face painting photos from times gone by.
There’s a Westoe village fair scene, faces at the Jarrow Festival and a funn day at West Park in South Shields.
So why not take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. In the picture at Harton
Painted faces for Isabella Arthur and Casey-Leigh Kenrick at the Harton Miners Family Sports Day in 2016.
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Fundraising at Westoe
A 2004 Westoe scene showing charity face painting - but who are the people pictured?
Photo: TR
3. Big-hearted in 2007
South Tyneside College students were supporting Children In Need when they had their faces painted in 2007.
Photo: SN
4. A grand occasion in 2015
Isabella Whitehead (2) has her face painted following the grand opening of Pets 2 Impress in South Shields in 2015.
Photo: David James Wood