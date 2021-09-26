Lots of face painting scenes but can you spot someone you know?
Don't you just love face painting! These people did in nine retro photos from South Tyneside's past

Let’s face it. We just love to reminisce on the past – especially when it is filled with smiles.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 4:55 am

And that is exactly what we have here with a series of 9 South Tyneside face painting photos from times gone by.

There’s a Westoe village fair scene, faces at the Jarrow Festival and a funn day at West Park in South Shields.

So why not take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. In the picture at Harton

Painted faces for Isabella Arthur and Casey-Leigh Kenrick at the Harton Miners Family Sports Day in 2016.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Fundraising at Westoe

A 2004 Westoe scene showing charity face painting - but who are the people pictured?

Photo: TR

3. Big-hearted in 2007

South Tyneside College students were supporting Children In Need when they had their faces painted in 2007.

Photo: SN

4. A grand occasion in 2015

Isabella Whitehead (2) has her face painted following the grand opening of Pets 2 Impress in South Shields in 2015.

Photo: David James Wood

