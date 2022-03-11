Colourful reminders of nights out in the mid 2000s.
Inside Bizz Bar, Chase and Glitterball - 9 archive photos from these South Shields favourites in 2006 and 2007

Who fancies a dance back to the mid 2000s and a visit to Bizz Bar, Chase and Glitterball?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:13 pm

That’s what we are doing in this retro feature as we take a look inside the venues around 15 years ago.

We have photos from 2006 and 2007 to remind you of nights out in an era gone by.

Take a look and see if these photos bring back happy memories.

1. A flashback to 2006

Can you believe it. This Glitterball reminder comes from 16 years ago.

Photo: CL

2. Brilliant in Bizz

Bizz Bar back in 2007. Does this bring back memories for you?

Photo: CL

3. Pictured in Glitterball

Caroline Allsop and Kate Morris inside Glitterball.

Photo: CL

4. Chase in the spotlight

A trip back in time to this 2006 view of Chase.

Photo: CL

