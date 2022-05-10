A flavour of the past.
Drink in these 8 South Tyneside memories as we get ready for World Cocktail Day

Are you ready for some tasty reminders of South Tyneside’s past?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:55 am

We hope so because we have eight drink-themed archive photos for you to tie in with World Cocktail Day which arrives on Friday.

It is a chance to celebrate a great mix of pictures from times gone by.

Were you pictured at a cocktail reception at the 2012 Best of South Tyneside Awards, or making non-alcoholic cocktails at Boldon School?

Maybe you tried out Bizz Bar’s alcohol-free cocktails at Christmas in years gone by.

We have got all this and more in a retro feature to get your taste buds going.

1. Smiles for the camera

Pictured at the Best of South Tyneside Awards cocktail reception. Were you there 10 years ago?

Photo: craig leng

2. Masters at mixing

Boldon School pupils were poictured making non alcoholic cocktails with staff from the Matrix in 2012.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. Tasty and no alcohol

Bizz Bar manager Amy Pullen was pictured with staff member Rob Luther during the bar's designed driver campaign in which non-alcoholic cocktails were on offer 14 years ago.

Photo: SN

4. A toast to 2003

O'Brien's bar staff were toasting the bar's 10th anniversary in style in 2003.

Photo: TR

