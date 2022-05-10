Drink in these 8 South Tyneside memories as we get ready for World Cocktail Day

We hope so because we have eight drink-themed archive photos for you to tie in with World Cocktail Day which arrives on Friday.

It is a chance to celebrate a great mix of pictures from times gone by.

Were you pictured at a cocktail reception at the 2012 Best of South Tyneside Awards, or making non-alcoholic cocktails at Boldon School?

Maybe you tried out Bizz Bar’s alcohol-free cocktails at Christmas in years gone by.

We have got all this and more in a retro feature to get your taste buds going.

Smiles for the camera Pictured at the Best of South Tyneside Awards cocktail reception. Were you there 10 years ago?

Masters at mixing Boldon School pupils were poictured making non alcoholic cocktails with staff from the Matrix in 2012.

Tasty and no alcohol Bizz Bar manager Amy Pullen was pictured with staff member Rob Luther during the bar's designed driver campaign in which non-alcoholic cocktails were on offer 14 years ago.

A toast to 2003 O'Brien's bar staff were toasting the bar's 10th anniversary in style in 2003.