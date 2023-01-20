It was one of those school sessions you either loathed or loved.
Cross country running was definitely an acquired taste, especially on a winter morning when you sploshed through muddy fields.
Or worse, there were the winter days when you battled to stay upright on icy lanes.
Here are eight cross country scenes to take you back to those unforgettable days, from Harton Comprehensive in 1975 to Mortimer Comprehensive in 1991.
1. Ready to run
Pupils at Bedewell Primary School preparing for the Minor Cross Country Championships with the help of Hebburn South councillors Nancy Maxwell, John McCabe and Eddie McAtominey in 2005.
Photo: TR
2. Memories from Mortimer Comprehensive
The Mortimer Comprehensive School cross country team in 1991.
Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Brilliant at Biddick Hall
Medal winners from the Biddick Hall cross country races in 2004. Who do you recognise?
Photo: CL
4. Top performer from Harton
The Harton Comprehensive School cross country team in 1975. Pictured are back row (left to right): Colin Jones, Paul Addison, Ron MacRea and Alan Ritson. Front row: Colin Henzell, Gary Embleton and Phil Storey.
Photo: Shields Gazette