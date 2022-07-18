Eight great days you can celebrate in South Tyneside - and it includes coffee, burgers and dessert!

Tuck into these retro South Tyneside scenes of coffee, apple pie, burgers and book shops.
By Chris Cordner
Monday, 18th July 2022, 11:55 am

Then there’s a special day for you on the way and it’s a chance to celebrate.

Cupcake Day, Potato Day, Burger Day and Bacon Lovers Day are all approaching.

So are Eat An Extra Dessert Day, Fitness Day and Bookshop Day.

To get you in the spirit, we have 8 South Tyneside photos to help you celebrate them all. See if you can spot someone you know in these retro photos.

1. Eat An Extra Dessert Day

Apple pie anyone? Here's a scene from Bede's World in 2005. And why not celebrate Eat An Extra Dessert Day when it arrives on September 4.

Photo: CL

2. International Bacon Day

Get your teeth into a bacon butty, just like they were doing at Simonside Primary School in 2006. International Bacon Day arrives on September 3.

Photo: CL

3. Cupcake Day

Cupcake Day is with us on August 17 but you can celebrate before then with a reminder from the 2014 Proper Food and Drink Festival at Bents Park.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. National Burger Day

Paul Clark won a burger award in 2013. That sounds like a reason to celebrate and so is National Burger Day on August 25.

Photo: Stu Norton

