Eight photos from the South Shields Sixties nightclub scene as we pay tribute to Stan Henry and the Latino
The Latino was the place to be during the swinging 60s South Tyneside social scene.
And as we continue our tribute to Stan Henry – who passed away recently aged 92 – and the Bailey Organisation which he ran, here are 8 more photos from those memorable days.
They come to us courtesy of Julia Northam whose father Freddie Mudditt recorded so many great images of the Latino and the people who made it such a success.
Take a look, see how many memories these pictures bring back for you and then get in touch with your own memories.
Page 1 of 3