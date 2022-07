The Brockley Avenue school welcomed a Shields Gazette photographer through its doors 16 years ago and here are the pictures to prove it.

There are children enjoying the outdoors, fun at playtime and pupils hard at work at computer studies.

Now it’s over to you to take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Fun in the open air Learning about the great outdoors. Remember this? Photo: CL Photo Sales

2. Reflections on 2006 Pupils in the picture but who do you recognise? Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. Hard at work IT skills on show in this scene from 16 years ago. Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. Outdoor studies Who can tell us more about this All Saints scene. Photo: sg Photo Sales