Eight pictures from a night out at O'Brien's in South Shields in 2004 - who remembers the fish bowls?

Smiles, smart outfits and a great time – it’s all in these retro photos from O’Brien’s in South Shields.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 4:55 am

We have 8 pictures from 2004 to share with you and it was Wayne Groves who provided the images from the Beach Road venue.

We love to share reminders of the South Tyneside social scene. Why not take a look through this selection and see if there is someone you know in the photo.

1. A toast to O'Briens

In the picture at O'Briens. Recognise them?



2. Friends together

Happy faces but do you recognise them?



3. Loving the memories

Who do you know in this picture?



4. Back to O'Briens

Another great photo from 2004.



