We have 8 pictures from 2004 to share with you and it was Wayne Groves who provided the images from the Beach Road venue.
We love to share reminders of the South Tyneside social scene. Why not take a look through this selection and see if there is someone you know in the photo.
1. A toast to O'Briens
In the picture at O'Briens. Recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves.
2. Friends together
Happy faces but do you recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves.
3. Loving the memories
Who do you know in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.
4. Back to O'Briens
Another great photo from 2004. Photo: Wayne Groves.
