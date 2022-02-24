Eight pictures from life in South Tyneside in 1987 as we rewind 35 years

Closer to home, all this happened in South Tyneside in 1987 and here is the photographic proof.
Were you pictured with St Oswald’s Primary School during a music festival?
Perhaps you were one of the children pictured at Toner Avenue nursery or taking a lesson at St Wilfrid’s School.
We have all this and much more for you to peruse.
1. Friends in focus
Ian Hewitt and his friends launched a campaign to get a new playground for South Tyneside in 1987. Remember this?
Photo: sg
2. An illuminating reminder
Neil Hargreaves with Souter light in 1987.
Photo: sg
3. A special day at the nursery
Toner Avenue Nursery Infant School children were pictured with members of a dance group who came to school in 1987. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Recognise them?
A mystery classroom photo from the Shields Gazette archives. Can you recognise the pupils pictured in January 1987.
Photo: sg