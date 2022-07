These 8 photos come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we thank him for another excellent look back in time.

Is there a face you recognise or are you in the photo yourself?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Fun with friends Having fun in 2004. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. In good company What could be better than a night spent with pals. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. A toast to 2004 Relaxing in South Tyneside 18 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4. Time for a photo Smiles for the camera. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales