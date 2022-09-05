News you can trust since 1849
Which was your favourite shoe shop in years gone by?

Eight pictures from South Tyneside shoe shops over the years - remembering Riddicks, Fairbairns, Caxtons and more

It seems like a fitting time to take a look at South Tyneside’s shoe shops over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:23 pm

After all, it is the time of year when children will be measured for new footwear for school.

But which shoe shop was your favourite. Was it Riddicks, Fairbairns, Caxtons? Was it a shop which is still going strong.

We have them all. Whether you were shopping for school wear or for general use, we’ve got memories galore – including a look at Masons when your footwear needed a spruce-up.

Have a look at these Gazette archive scenes and see if they bring back memories for you.

1. Try this for size

Riddicks was a firm favourite with many people. Here it is in 2003.

Photo: TR

2. Caxtons in the picture

What sort of shoe did you love to buy at Caxtons? Here is the store in 1986.

Photo: sg

3. Shoes galore at Fairbairn

Fairbairn's shoe shop in King Street. Here it is in 1966.

Photo: sg

4. npgz-05-09-22-retroshoe-NEPupload

Bargains galore at Shoe Zone, pictured here in 2014 and still a favourite.

Photo: sg

