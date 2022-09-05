Eight pictures from South Tyneside shoe shops over the years - remembering Riddicks, Fairbairns, Caxtons and more

After all, it is the time of year when children will be measured for new footwear for school.

But which shoe shop was your favourite. Was it Riddicks, Fairbairns, Caxtons? Was it a shop which is still going strong.

We have them all. Whether you were shopping for school wear or for general use, we’ve got memories galore – including a look at Masons when your footwear needed a spruce-up.

Have a look at these Gazette archive scenes and see if they bring back memories for you.

1. Try this for size Riddicks was a firm favourite with many people. Here it is in 2003. Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Caxtons in the picture What sort of shoe did you love to buy at Caxtons? Here is the store in 1986. Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. Shoes galore at Fairbairn Fairbairn's shoe shop in King Street. Here it is in 1966. Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. npgz-05-09-22-retroshoe-NEPupload Bargains galore at Shoe Zone, pictured here in 2014 and still a favourite. Photo: sg Photo Sales