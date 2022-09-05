Eight pictures from South Tyneside shoe shops over the years - remembering Riddicks, Fairbairns, Caxtons and more
It seems like a fitting time to take a look at South Tyneside’s shoe shops over the years.
After all, it is the time of year when children will be measured for new footwear for school.
But which shoe shop was your favourite. Was it Riddicks, Fairbairns, Caxtons? Was it a shop which is still going strong.
We have them all. Whether you were shopping for school wear or for general use, we’ve got memories galore – including a look at Masons when your footwear needed a spruce-up.
Have a look at these Gazette archive scenes and see if they bring back memories for you.
