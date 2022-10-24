News you can trust since 1849
A Dr Who day at Temple Park Leisure Centre. Were you there?

Eight pictures from the day you saw the Doctor in South Tyneside

It’s time to regenerate some 2010 memories.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago

That’s when you enjoyed a wibbly-wobbly day of Dr Who stuff at the Temple Park Leisure Centre.

A former Dr Who star was there and so were lots of people dressed as characters from the show which has returned to the TV screens.

A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor but who expected that closing scene?

And who do you recognise in these 2010 South Tyneside scenes? Oh, and if you want more, we’ve got Dr Who photos from a 2013 day at Bede’s World too.

Allons-y!

1. A cyber scene from 2010

Facing the foe in 2010. Harry Mitchell and his sister Sarah bravely tackle a Dalek.

Photo: CL

2. In the company of a star

Getting to meet the Doctor. Emma Brown got to meet star of the show Colin Baker. Remember this?

Photo: CL

3. Dalek days

Terrific times at Temple Park. Remember them?

Photo: CL

4. Time for the Tardis

Tom Fisher paying tribute to the Doctor.

Photo: sg

