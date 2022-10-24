That’s when you enjoyed a wibbly-wobbly day of Dr Who stuff at the Temple Park Leisure Centre.

A former Dr Who star was there and so were lots of people dressed as characters from the show which has returned to the TV screens.

A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor but who expected that closing scene?

And who do you recognise in these 2010 South Tyneside scenes? Oh, and if you want more, we’ve got Dr Who photos from a 2013 day at Bede’s World too.

Allons-y!

1. A cyber scene from 2010 Facing the foe in 2010. Harry Mitchell and his sister Sarah bravely tackle a Dalek. Photo: CL Photo Sales

2. In the company of a star Getting to meet the Doctor. Emma Brown got to meet star of the show Colin Baker. Remember this? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. Dalek days Terrific times at Temple Park. Remember them? Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. Time for the Tardis Tom Fisher paying tribute to the Doctor. Photo: sg Photo Sales