Eight pictures of the dinner staff you loved at South Tyneside schools over the years
Here’s some food for thought. Who do you recognise in these reminders of dinner staff at school?
Who was your favourite dinner lady – or man? We took a look in the Shields Gazette archives to find these 8 photos of dedicated dinnertime workers that you loved.
Our search took us to Lukes Lane, Lord Blyton, Bedeburn and Albert Elliott Primary Schools.
So grab your dinner tray as we serve up retro scenes from 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2014.
Page 1 of 2