News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Brenda Robb spent 25 years at Lukes Lane Community Primary School in Hebburn and here she is on her retirement in 2005 with pupils Kelsie Howorth and Nathan Bull.
Brenda Robb spent 25 years at Lukes Lane Community Primary School in Hebburn and here she is on her retirement in 2005 with pupils Kelsie Howorth and Nathan Bull.

Eight pictures of the dinner staff you loved at South Tyneside schools over the years

Here’s some food for thought. Who do you recognise in these reminders of dinner staff at school?

By Chris Cordner
38 minutes ago

Who was your favourite dinner lady – or man? We took a look in the Shields Gazette archives to find these 8 photos of dedicated dinnertime workers that you loved.

Our search took us to Lukes Lane, Lord Blyton, Bedeburn and Albert Elliott Primary Schools.

So grab your dinner tray as we serve up retro scenes from 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2014.

1. Grub's up at Lord Blyton

Janet Orrick was pictured serving up healthy meals at Lord Blyton School in 2005.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. Joan's great work at St Bede's

Joan Hannah hung up her apron after 35 years as dinner lady at St Bede's RC Primary School in 2004.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

3. Teamwork with Margaret

Dinner lady Margaret McDermott who retired in 2005 and here she is with her colleagues - but at which school?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

4. Helping out in 2004

Ann Gibson got a helping hand with serving in 2004 as she served up food with Paul Baldaera and Coun Moira Smith helping out.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales
South TynesidePrimary SchoolsShields GazetteLukes Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 2