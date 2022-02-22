The day you met the Queen - eight reminders of Her Majesty visiting South Shields in 1967 and 1977

Our special tribute comes after our feature earlier this week which remembered when the Queen came to South Tyneside in 2012.
Now we are looking further back in time to two more royal visits by Her Majesty as we continue to wish her well after she tested positive with Covid-19.
One shows her at the opening of the Tyne Tunnel in 1967 and some are from July 1977 on the Silver Jubilee visit to South Shields.
Both selections of images comes to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields which was the name of Freddie Mudditt’s photography studio. Its Facebook group, which is run by Freddie’s daughter Julia Northam, can be found here.
Did you get to meet the Queen and what do you remember of the occasion? Browse through this photo collection to find out more.