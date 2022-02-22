The day you met the Queen - eight reminders of Her Majesty visiting South Shields in 1967 and 1977

Now we are looking further back in time to two more royal visits by Her Majesty as we continue to wish her well after she tested positive with Covid-19.

One shows her at the opening of the Tyne Tunnel in 1967 and some are from July 1977 on the Silver Jubilee visit to South Shields.

Both selections of images comes to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields which was the name of Freddie Mudditt’s photography studio. Its Facebook group, which is run by Freddie’s daughter Julia Northam, can be found here.

Did you get to meet the Queen and what do you remember of the occasion? Browse through this photo collection to find out more.

1. A 1977 scene Were you in the crowd for the Queen's visit to South Tyneside?

2. What a crowd The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the public as they arrive at Gypsies Green in 1977.

3. Such a great welcome What a reception for the Queen and Prince Philip in 1977.

4. Just arriving Were you there when the Queen came to South Tyneside in 1977?