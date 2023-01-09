News you can trust since 1849
Uh huh, yeah, it's Elvis in the borough. See how many faces you recognise from the Shields Gazette archives.
Eight retro Elvis tribute scenes from South Tyneside after events celebrating The King's birthday

It’s now or never for your recollections of these South Tyneside Elvis Presley tribute scenes.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago

The King would have been 88 on January 8 and if you’re a real fan of the man himself, you may have attended the European Elvis Championships which have been taking place in Birmingham.

We are paying our own tribute to Elvis with these archive views of South Tyneside people dressed as the singer.

If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some reminders from events in 2007 at Cheviot Court, 2006 at Bedewell Primary and 2004 at Apple Interiors.

And then get in touch with your own memories. Thank you very much.

1. Rocking back to 2006

Operation Elvis was a stage hit at Bedewell Primary School 16 years ago and it gave children the chance to dress up as Elvis - and other rock and roll stars.

Photo: SN

2. All shook up at Apple Interiors

Elvis, aka Owen Curren, was the star who opened Apple Interiors in 2004 with the help of Coun Jane Branley.

Photo: CL

3. A star at St Oswald's Primary

A fancy dress day at St Oswald's Primary School with Elvis and the school's brass band putting on a great show in 2009.

Photo: sg

4. Memories from 2009

Elvis with the Harmony Choir in 2009. Recognise anyone?

Photo: sg

