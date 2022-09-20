News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preparing for the event. Remember this?
Preparing for the event. Remember this?

Eight retro photos from the day impressive Boldon students put the spotlight on 'The Price of Fame'

Can you believe it was 12 years ago! That’s when these students were in the spotlight during a special day in the classroom.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:23 pm

Here are scenes from Boldon School in 2010 and they come from an event called The Price of Fame. We would love to know more.

Were you a part of it all? Is one of your friends in the picture?

Take a look at our archive photo selection and then get in touch with your own memories of the day.

1. A team line-up

Stars of the show but are you pictured?

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

2. Best boot forward

Stepping out at Boldon School.

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

3. Thumbs-up from 2010

A brilliant day in Boldon but were you there?

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

4. A flashback to 2010

Another great scene from The Price Of Fame.

Photo: SN

Photo Sales
Boldon
Next Page
Page 1 of 2