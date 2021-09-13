Eight South Tyneside baking scenes as we get ready for another season of Great British Bake-Off

So to get you into the spirit of the mega hit show, we are serving up some baking scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.
Whether it was Jarrow School or Ashley Primary, a bake off at Fellgate Primary or a baking bonanza in Boldon, we have reminders from them all.
1. Fantastic at Fellgate Primary
Children were pictured taking part in their own version of the Great British Bake Off at Fellgate Primary School in 2013. Who do you recognise in this retro photo?
2. A toast to 2003
Here is a scene from 2003 and it shows two top bakers at Morrisons in Jarrow. Do you recognise them and why were they in the picture 18 years ago?
3. Tuck in to this 2006 baking scene
MP David Miliband was sharing cakes baked for charity with pupils from Ashley Primary School in 2006. Are you pictured?
4. Happy times at Harton Nursery
These children at Harton Nursery were pictured with Pudsey Bear biscuits and cakes which had been made by the kitchen staff at the school in 2003.
