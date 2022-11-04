News you can trust since 1849
When coal was king - and plenty more from 1970. Take a look.

Eight South Tyneside photos from 1970 - the year South Shields had a taste of FA Cup glory

A huge crowd will be hoping to roar South Shields to a memorable FA Cup victory this weekend.

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago

Best of luck to the team as they battle it out with Forest Green in the First Round of the competition.

What a day it would be and perhaps it will bring back memories of another great occasion in the club’s history 52 years ago.

The Mariners travelled to Queens Park Rangers and put up a brave display before losing 4-1 to a team which contained the likes of Rodney Marsh and Terry Venables.

Here are 8 memories of life in South Tyneside back then to inspire memories of a valiant day in South Tyneside sporting history.

1. Thumbs up at Westoe pit

Westoe Colliery miners, J W Cranson; J W Rowlandson, O Bassett, and H Malcolm pictured 52 years ago.

2. A new banner for the Mariners jazz band

Cleadon Mariners' Jazz Band in Fulwell Avenue, South Shields, complete with their brand new banner in 1970.

3. Fun in the Jarrow snow

Sledging fun in Valley View Park, Jarrow, in December 1970.

4. On the cyclone

Showmen assembling the Cyclone Twist fairground ride in South Shields in 1970.

