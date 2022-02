But we have plenty of reminders of its great community events in this series of photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

How about a flashback to the day Tommy The Trumpeter visited the toddlers group at the church. Or what about a look back at the day the church launched street dance classes.

We have all this and much more so join us as we head back in time.

1. Top times with Tommy Tommy The Trumpeter had a great time on the day he visited the church toddlers group in 2003.

2. Ready to dance in 2012 Youngsters street dance classes which were launched at Westoe Methodist Church a decade ago.

3. So generous in 2006 The day the church presented the Young Carers Project with a cheque for £2,000 in 2006. In the picture are Rev Glynn Lister with June Holmes and Karen Ahmed from the Carers Project.

4. Off on a sponsored toddle These youngsters from the church were taking part in a sponsored toddle around West Park in 2006. Recognise anyone?