Faces in the news! 9 photos of South Tyneside people who were pictured in 2012

Whether they were collecting toys for the Toys n Tins Appeal, running for charity on The Leas or taking part in the Easter Parade near the Town Hall, we have it all.
The question is, was there someone you know in one of these photos? Take a look.
1. Collecting for a worthy cause
Julie Robinson and Yolande Parker were collecting for the Shields Gazette Toys 'n' Tins appeal when this 2012 photo was taken. Does it bring back memories for you?
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Looking back on The Leas
The start of the Sport Relief one mile run on The Leas in March 2012. Did you take part?
Photo: iain brown
3. On parade in South Shields
The Easter Parade passing the Old Town Hall in April 2012. Who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: Stu Norton
4. A coffee morning with a difference
David Miliband was pictured on a visit to a Young Carer Macmillan Coffee Morning in 2012. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: Stu Norton