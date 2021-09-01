Is there a dance scene that you recognise among our archive collection?
Is there a dance scene that you recognise among our archive collection?

Fancy a dance? Nine retro pictures of people in South Tyneside showing off their moves

Who’s ready for a dance?

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 2:18 pm

Showing off your moves on the dance floor is in the news at the moment.

And the people of South Tyneside have been no strangers to having a great time in all different forms of dance over the years.

Let’s re-live some dance scene memories from the past.

1. A dance marathon at St Josephs

Pupils from St Josephs Roman Catholic School, Jarrow taking part in their charity Dance-A-Thon. Were you involved in 2017?

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. A tea dance in the Charles Young Centre

Back to 2004 for this view of ballroom dancing at the Charles Young Centre.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

3. Dancing back to 2009

African dancing at St Joseph's RC Comprehensive in Hebburn 12 years ago. Remember it?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

4. Wonderful times in West Park

Dancers from the Urban Flo dance School performing at the Family Fun Day at West Park, South Shields, in 2009.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3