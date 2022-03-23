From street to tea dances - 9 retro South Tyneside photos from the dance floor

It’s not just ballroom style that we found when we scoured the Gazette archives for dancing scenes.
We have got clog, street, belly and tea dances and that’s just the start!
The question is – can you spot someone you know in these photos? The only way to find out is by taking a look.
1. So colourful in 2014
Garner Harris's dance school was involved n a winter show at Hedworthfield Community Association 8 years ago. Pictured from left are Nicola Sana McCarthy, Emma Bloomfield and Holly Irving.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Memories down to a tea
The South Tynesides Older Peoples Festival Tea Dance at Jarrow Community Association in 2011. Dance leaders Cyril and Vera Sedlacek are pictured at the front.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Belly dancin at Hedworth Hall
Kay Taylor with members of her belly dance classes at Hedworth Hall in 2011.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Off to London in 2014
Youngsters from NU Dance were going to perform at London's Queens Theatre 8 years ago. Recognise anyone?
Photo: Tim Richardson