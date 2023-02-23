Great North Run: The best photos from over the years
The first ever Great North Run took place in June 1981.
By Holly Allton
2 hours ago
The Great North Run is an amazing annual running event, with many taking part in the half-marathon each year to raise money for various charities.
The event was founded in June 1981 by Hebburn-born runner Brendan Foster, and has since gone on to have many athletes, celebrities and members of the public participating.
We are lucky here in South Shields to have the Great North Run finish line right on our coast.
Here, we take a look at the best photo from the Great North Run over the years.
