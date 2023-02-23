News you can trust since 1849
Colin-Burgin Plews also known as Big Pink Dress.
Great North Run: The best photos from over the years

The first ever Great North Run took place in June 1981.

By Holly Allton
2 hours ago

The Great North Run is an amazing annual running event, with many taking part in the half-marathon each year to raise money for various charities.

The event was founded in June 1981 by Hebburn-born runner Brendan Foster, and has since gone on to have many athletes, celebrities and members of the public participating.

We are lucky here in South Shields to have the Great North Run finish line right on our coast.

Here, we take a look at the best photo from the Great North Run over the years.

1. 1989

Eight years after the Great North Run first started, here is Northumberland athlete Mike McLeod photographed alongside Italian olympic athlete Gelindo Bordon - who came third in the race that year, as well as Martin McLoughlin.

2. 1999

In 1999, British runner Paula Radcliffe could be seen in action at the Great North Run. Radcliffe finished in third place this year.

3. 2001

Here is a fantastic image from 2001, when the Women's Elite Race crossed the Millennium Bridge ahead of the Great North Run.

4. 2004

In 2004, Olympic Gold medalist Kelly Holmes took part in the Great North Run.

