Once again, England will take on the Rest of the World in an annual event which raises money for UNICEF.

It’s a fantastic cause and it gives us a chance to reminisce on some wonderful fundraising football matches closer to home.

Take a look and see if there is a player or a game that you remember from South Tyneside.

1. On the pitch in 2018 A charity football match in aid of South Tyneside Ability FC was held in 2018 and the stars of the game came from South Shields Police and the Bangladeshi community. Were you involved?

2. Ready for kick-off in Jarrow A charity football tournament at Hedworthfield Community Association in Jarrow in 2017. Remember this?

3. Lining up in 2018 Police officers from South Tyneside (blue) and members of the Bangladeshi and Muslim communities join together for a team photograph before their charity football game in 2018.

4. All for charity in 2010 Teams from the police and fire brigade went head to head in a charity match in South Tyneside 11 years ago. Were you pictured?