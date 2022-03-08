Let's head back in time to 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019 for this set of retro photos.
9 archive photos from Hebburn Lakes - the big-hearted school where pupils spared a thought for the lives of others

What a wonderful gesture from the staff and pupils at Hebburn Lakes Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:00 pm

As reported in the Shields Gazette, the school has donated a defibrillator to Sue Hedley Nursery after it fundraised. Students wanted to do something for others after a discussion about what happened to Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.

It got us thinking about some of the other wonderful moments at Hebburn Lakes which have been captured on camera by Shields Gazette photographers over the years.

We found great images of a magic show, a visit by Mr Cookie, and the day a ‘T-Rex’ came to school.

Want to know more? Read on.

1. A sight for 'soar' eyes in 2018

A life-sized T-Rex visited Hebburn Lakes Primary School to celebrate a good OFSTED inspection in 2018. Were you there?

Photo: sg

2. On an expedition in 2017

Who can remember the 2017 visit to the school by Google Expedition 5 years ago?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Hebburn Lakes Primary school council plant an oak tree at the back of the school. From left headteacher Tony Watson with coun Jim Sewell and Alan Kerr

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Back to 2013

The school's stage show Snowman at Sunset got our photographer's attention in 2013.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

