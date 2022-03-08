9 archive photos from Hebburn Lakes - the big-hearted school where pupils spared a thought for the lives of others

As reported in the Shields Gazette, the school has donated a defibrillator to Sue Hedley Nursery after it fundraised. Students wanted to do something for others after a discussion about what happened to Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.
It got us thinking about some of the other wonderful moments at Hebburn Lakes which have been captured on camera by Shields Gazette photographers over the years.
We found great images of a magic show, a visit by Mr Cookie, and the day a ‘T-Rex’ came to school.
Want to know more? Read on.
Page 1 of 3