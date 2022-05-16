The residents of the Hebburn Manor care home have written wonderful cards to Queen Elizabeth II to help her celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The 30 cards are filled with hand-made drawings which include flowers, butterflies, owls, cakes and other wonderful goodies.

And they have all been made by residents at the home in Victoria Road East where the residents’ ages range from the 70s to 95.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Manor Care Home residents who have made cards to send to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

Many of them carry the message ‘For Your Majesty On Your Platinum Jubilee’ and each was made with heartfelt feeling.

Margaret Hallway is the activities co-ordinator at the home and said: “We were talking about the Platinum Jubilee and we decided we had to do something.

"We said ‘let’s do a card’ and the residents did them all themselves’.”

Around 30 cards will be sent to the Queen and Margaret added: “Some of the residents have dementia. Some have written in the cards themselves.

One of the cards made by Hebburn Manor Care Home residents to send to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

"We spent about give days doing this. Our oldest resident is 95 and she did her card herself. We hope Her Majesty gets to read some of them.”

The care home is enthusiastic about nostalgia. “We have reminiscing sessions and we talk about things like the war years,” said Margaret.

Residents also got to discuss their own links to the Queen while they made the cards.

"Some of them were saying they’d had a letter from the Queen. Some of them are the same age as Her Majesty,” said Margaret.

And when the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday arrives in June, the home will be holding its own celebrations.

Margaret said: “We have arranged for a singer to come in and we are going to have afternoon tea as well.

"We will have banners and pictures up as well.”

Are you celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in a special way? Are you holding a party or another amazing event?

Have you met the Queen and would like to share the memories? Whatever your royal story is, we want to hear it.