How South Shields looked in the 1980s - pictures show snapshots of life in South Tyneside from more than 30 years ago

Peter Canning, who now lives in Bedfordshire, first shared a collection of his own archive photos with us in 2020 and they were taken on a visit to South Shields in 1959.

Peter has also provided us with a reminder of how South Tyneside looked when he paid another visit to the borough in 1988 and 1989.

They show Marsden Grotto, South Shields town centre and plenty more besides.

How much has the area changed since then?

Peter told us:”My home has been in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire most of my life but I have clung on to being at least half a Tynesider.”

Our thanks go to Peter for a great set of retro photos. Join us as we travel into the past.

1. Back to 1989 The Marsden Rattler in 1989. Photo: ugc Photo Sales

2. Shopping in the 80s Shopping in South Shields in 1988. Has it changed much? Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3. Back to 1988 Marsden Grotto in 1988. Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4. Fairground memories South Shields in 1988. Does it bring back memories for you? Photo: ugc Photo Sales