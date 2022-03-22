It's a fan fest! 10 South Tyneside Festival scenes from the past as it gets ready to return this summer

And that means more joyful scenes just like these. We have gathered 10 photos from the Shields Gazette archives to remind you of the fun you had at previous festivals as you get ready for the newly named This is South Tyneside Festival.

We have memories of fans watching Matt Cardle in 2012, The South and Toploader in 2013, 10cc in 2014, and Atomic Kitten and The Feeling in 2015.

Were you in the picture? The only way to find out is by heading back in time for our party of memories.

1. Magnificent Matt Cardle memories Fans watching Matt Cardle as he entertained the thousands of fans at Bents Park in 2012. Photo: craig leng Photo Sales

2. Back to 2012 Showing their support for Matt Cardle in 2012. Photo: craig leng Photo Sales

3. Top memories from 2013 Toploader and The South were on the bill at this 2013 concert. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Yes it was 9 years ago! Look at the turnout for the first concert in 2013. Who do you recognise? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales