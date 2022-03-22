Sing up if you spot someone you know in these retro festival photos.
It's a fan fest! 10 South Tyneside Festival scenes from the past as it gets ready to return this summer

It’s back! The fantastic South Tyneside Festival is returning this year after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:49 pm

And that means more joyful scenes just like these. We have gathered 10 photos from the Shields Gazette archives to remind you of the fun you had at previous festivals as you get ready for the newly named This is South Tyneside Festival.

This year’s mega music feast will include Will Young on July 10, Ella Henderson and The South on July 17 and Shalamar and The Fizz on July 31.

We have memories of fans watching Matt Cardle in 2012, The South and Toploader in 2013, 10cc in 2014, and Atomic Kitten and The Feeling in 2015.

Were you in the picture? The only way to find out is by heading back in time for our party of memories.

1. Magnificent Matt Cardle memories

Fans watching Matt Cardle as he entertained the thousands of fans at Bents Park in 2012.

Photo: craig leng

2. Back to 2012

Showing their support for Matt Cardle in 2012.

Photo: craig leng

3. Top memories from 2013

Toploader and The South were on the bill at this 2013 concert.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Yes it was 9 years ago!

Look at the turnout for the first concert in 2013. Who do you recognise?

Photo: Stu Norton

