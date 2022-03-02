10 photos of your loved ones in the classrooms of South Tyneside in 2005

From Stanhope Road to Temple Park and Marine Park to Highfield Infants, we have photos of classes in South Tyneside schools from 17 years ago.
We have got 11 photos for you to peruse and see if you can spot someone you know.
Have a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Mrs Kane's class
Looking smart in Mrs Kane's reception class at Boldon CofE Primary School.
2. Stanhpe Road
The reception class at Stanhope Road 17 years ago. Recognise anyone?
3. Temple Park Infants
Lots of faces in the reception class at Temple Park Infants in 2005.
4. Two classes together at Ashley Primary
Mrs Hotchkiss and Miss Fell's classes were both in the picture in this view from Ashley Primary School in 2005.
