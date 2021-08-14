Let's dance! Strictly is coming soon but how about 9 dance scenes closer to home

Strictly Come Dancing is back in the news as this year’s line-up of celebrities is announced.

The interest in the show is stepping up and we reckon there are plenty of dance lovers closer to home.

Ballroom dancers, street dancing, tea dances – we have them all in this great series of retro South Tyneside photos.

So whether you were taking your partner for a tea dance at Sutton Hall or strutting some moves at Sea View Primary School, we have it all from years gone by.

1. It's a 2008 feast of dancing These keen dancers were rehearsing for a South Shields dance festival 13 years ago. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: IB Buy photo

2. Best foot forward in 2007 Viv Needham, left, was in the picture with her old dance friends in this photo from 14 years ago. Also pictured are Barbara Hall, Sheila Johnston and Alison McNair. Photo: SN Buy photo

3. A celebration at St Stephen's Church This 2008 photo shows a celebration of 20 years of sequence dancing at St Stephen's Church in South Shields. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: CL Buy photo

4. Super at Sea View Primary A school dance academy during the summer of 2008. That was the exciting project which children got to enjoy at Sea View Primary School. Photo: SN Buy photo